NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 3
8. San Francisco 49ers
To say this weekend was a punch to the gut for the San Francisco 49ers might be the understatement of the year so far. The 49ers, despite going into their road game against the Los Angeles Rams with a boatload of injuries, seemingly had the game in hand.
But big plays by the Rams late and lapses from some of the young players on San Francisco’s roster paved the way for the Rams to make one of the most impressive come-from-behind wins of the week.
Missing Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle proved to be detrimental to the 49ers’ overall operation as the game progressed, especially late. But I was rather impressed by Brock Purdy in this game. He made enough plays to help his team win, and his teammates let him down at the worst possible times.
The 49ers are still a top-10 team to me, even with a 1-2 record.
7. Baltimore Ravens
If you just take out the fourth quarter for the Ravens against the Dallas Cowboys, this team had one of the most dominant wins of the week. Unfortunately for the Ravens, it was a near collapse of epic proportions in the fourth quarter against Dallas, and we have seen this team flirt with disaster on too many occasions already this season.
Still, the Ravens have to be considered one of the top 10 best teams in the NFL. They barely lost to the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champs in Week 1. They narrowly lost in Week 2 against a bad team in the Raiders. Then, they come out looking like they wanted to make a statement against Dallas, only to nearly pee it down their legs late.
But the Ravens got their first win of the season, and they went into a hostile environment in Dallas to make it happen. It was a big win and I think the start of a good run for Baltimore…potentially.