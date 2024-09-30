NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 4
6. Washington Commanders (3-1)
So, uhm, are the Washington Commanders a great football team? They just might be. A blowout win of the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 has this team at 3-1 and in first place in the NFC East. This is just the shock of the NFL thus far in the 2024 season. Rookie QB Jayden Daniels absolutely looks the part already and is probably going to run away with the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
Not only is this team one of the best in the NFL, but they legitimately have a shot to win the NFC East and earn a home playoff game. Could the 2024 Washington Commanders be this year’s version of what we saw the Houston Texans do in the 2023 NFL Season with a rookie QB in CJ Stroud?
Only time will tell if they can keep this insane pace up.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got back on track in Week 4 with a blowout win of the Philadelphia Eagles, who are a huge mess and have their own share of issues. There is a lot to like about the Buccaneers, honestly. They have a feisty offense and an underrated QB in Baker Mayfield and can definitely shut down the opponents on defense.
Right now, it’s hard to not pick them to win the NFC South for what would be a second-straight season. However, the Bucs, to me, aren’t quite good enough to win a Super Bowl, and whether that’s because of the QB, head coach, overall roster talent, or a combination of all of that, remains to be seen.
But the Bucs winning in Week 4 in the fashion that they did should definitely be noted. This is a rock-solid football team from top to bottom, but might not be anything more.