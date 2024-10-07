NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 5
4. Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions had an early bye week this season but they went into the bye on an absolute high with Jared Goff and the offense putting together a masterful performance on Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks last week. In that game, as you’ve undoubtedly heard (unless you’ve been living under a rock), Goff didn’t throw a single incomplete pass and on top of it, he actually caught a touchdown pass.
There are few teams playing as well as the Detroit Lions in the NFL right now and they get to come out of their bye week with a road trip against the Dallas Cowboys next weekend.
We have seen the Lions win in a variety of ways this season but this team is just so well-rounded. They are one of those teams right now that is just hoping to keep on rolling and getting better as the season goes along instead of hitting a rough patch or getting in its own way.
You can feel the focus of this team when they play.
3. Washington Commanders
Is it a flaming hot take to have the Washington Commanders ranked this high? I don’t think so. The Commanders have been playing as well as any team in the NFL lately and it doesn’t matter what teams they are beating.
Winning is winning in the NFL.
The Commanders are now 4-1 and looking like one of the most well-run operations in the entire league. Jayden Daniels has been sensational. They had 434 yards of total offense with three rushing touchdowns against the hapless Browns in Week 5.
So why not this year for the Commanders in the NFC East? If you had asked me during the offseason, I would have said the NFC East was arguably the least likely division in the entire NFL to have a team go worst to first with the presence of the Eagles and Cowboys. Especially with all of the “new” in Washington this offseason.
But the Commanders are playing like one of the most galvanized teams in the league right now and they are fun to watch.