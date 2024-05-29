NFL power rankings: Who are the 10 best wide receivers in the league?
10. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
Just a couple of seasons ago, Cooper Kupp had arguably the greatest season any wide receiver had in NFL history. He had 191 targets and caught 145 of them (75.9 percent catch percentage). Additionally, he had 1,947 receiving yards. That was the second-highest total in NFL history, second only to Calvin Johnson's 1,964 yards in 2012. He averaged 114.5 yards per game and had 16 touchdowns.
The last two seasons have not been kind to Kupp, however. Injuries have cost him 13 games in those seasons. He had just 1,549 yards and 11 touchdowns combined in those two seasons. Also, he is 31 years old. Father time is creeping up on him.
Kupp could take advantage of the two down seasons and have a big bounce back season. The Los Angeles Rams have a rock star in the making in Puka Nacua. Nacua had one of the greatest rookie seasons of all time. He had 105 catches for 1,486 receiving yards, averaging 14.2 yards per catch.
Opposing defenses will zero in on Nacua so Kupp could find himself in a lot of one on one matchups. He could feast on that. He has a great ability to always get open, even when the defense knows he is getting the ball. If he gets open when he is double teamed imagine what he can do when he is in a one one one matchup.