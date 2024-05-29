NFL power rankings: Who are the 10 best wide receivers in the league?
8. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel is the Swiss Army knife for the San Francisco 49ers. He can line up all over the field and kill a defense. Put him in the backfield and he can run it down your throat or catch a pass out of the backfield for a big play. You can use him on a jet sweep, in the slot, or the outside.
Samuel was an integral part of the Niners offense in 2023. In one stretch, he got injured and left the game, and missed the next two games. The Niners happened to lose all three of those games. He had 1,117 total yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns.
Samuel could opt out of his contract after this season. If he has another big season he could almost name his price on his next contract. He helped San Francisco make it to the Super Bowl and almost won it. Expect another big season from Samuel in 2024.