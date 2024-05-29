NFL power rankings: Who are the 10 best wide receivers in the league?
7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions were the darlings of the NFL world in 2023. One of the big reasons for that was the play of Amon-Ra St. Brown. He had 1.515 receiving yards 10 touchdowns.
St. Brown was a fourth-round steal for the Lions in 2021. He has gotten better each season and had an incredible one last year. As a result, he got paid, recently signing a massive four-year, $120 million extension. That deal helped set the market for other receivers as they are now using his new contract as a basis for their new deals.
St. Brown has diversified his game. When he got to Detroit he was solely a slot receiver. However, as his career has progressed he has played a lot in the outside as well.
Pro Football Focus had high praise for St. Brown. They had him as the fourth-most productive outside receiver in 2023.
"Few playmakers in the league are better than Amon-Ra St. Brown. Over the past two seasons, 73 of St. Brown’s targets have come within nine yards of the line of the scrimmage, yet he’s recorded 1,459 receiving yards in that span with 37 gains of 15-plus yards.- Lauren Gray
St. Brown caught six touchdown passes in 2023 and moved the chains 43 times. He forced 10 missed tackles, recorded 25 explosive gains and gained 375 yards after the catch."
With his sailing through and not having to worry about an extension, St. Brown is free to continue his upward trajectory.