NFL power rankings: Who are the best quarterbacks under 25 years old?
There are a ton of very talented QBs across the NFL, but who are the best passers in the league under 25 years old?
Oh man; just imagine being an NFL team with a stud QB who is under 25 years old. That sounds like heaven. Well, there are a handful of young stud QBs in the NFL who are indeed under 25 years old. We're going to power rank them here. But where should we put the rest of the under 25 quarterbacks who haven't yet proven themselves?
4. The Field (Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Bryce Young, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, etc)
"The Field" refers to the rest of the starting QBs, or soon-to-be starting QBs in the NFL who are under 25 years old. Some of these guys are rookies who could burst onto the scene in 2024. Others could be second-year players who are wanting to hit their sophomore leap.
However, you slice it, players in "The Field" need to prove themselves on the field before we consider them to be anything special.
3. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars, 24
Trevor Lawrence somehow became one of three QBs to be named the highest-paid in NFL history. He, Joe Burrow, and Jordan Love are all making $55 million per season, which is an insane figure. Lawrence's numbers don't jump off the page, but he does have elite qualities. Even in 2023, his wide receivers frequently dropped passes, so his numbers took a hit from that.
What we saw in 2022 out of Lawrence and the Jags was them in their infancy stages. If Jacksonville and T-Law hit their stride in 2024, this team is going to be dangerous. Lawrence is still just 24 years old.
2. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers, 24
Brock Purdy is 24 years old and has already played in two NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl. Yes, the San Francisco 49ers personnel situation and coaching are excellent, but let's not discount just how efficient Purdy has been through his first two seasons in the NFL. He's in line to sign a huge contract extension next offseason, as the Niners clearly found a diamond in the rough with Purdy.
I understand why some people may not be all the way in on Purdy; he's a tad bit undersized, has an OK arm, and is not the best athlete, but one of the best QBs of all-time fits that mold perfectly; Drew Brees. Look, you don't have to think that Brock Purdy is a top-5 QB in the NFL, but let's be real here; he's very good.
1. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans, 22
The fourth-best QB in the NFL behind Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson; CJ Stroud is somehow just 22 years old and is clearly the best QB in the NFL under 25. Stroud and the upstart Houston Texans went 10-7 in the 2023 NFL Season, winning the AFC South and winning a postseason game.
The Texans went all-in this offseason, trading for RB Joe Mixon, WR Stefon Diggs, and signing pass rusher Danielle Hunter. Right now, the Texans are the newest team to climb into the Super Bowl contender status. It's up to them now to perform to their potential. I am personally predicting Houston to win it all this year, and I also truly think Stroud wins the NFL MVP award.
Texans GM Nick Caserio hit a grand slam with Stroud, and how he gets to enjoy the on-field success with him under center.