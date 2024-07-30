NFL predictions: Here's how the 2024 MVP award voting will look
There are a plethora of viable MVP candidates heading into the 2024 NFL Season. Let's take a stab at how the voting order will shake out.
Even though the away has been dominated by the QB position for years now, other players could have something to say about that. In 2023, both Christian McCaffrey and Tyreek Hill seemed to get some MVP steam during the season, but neither were able to win the award.
Since the 2018 NFL Season, both Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson have each won the award twice. Aaron Rodgers has also won the award twice as well, so it's actually been dominated by three QBs over the last six seasons.
Let's try to predict how the voting will shake out for the 2024 NFL Season.
5. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey fits like a glove in the San Francisco 49ers offense, and he could be in line for yet another massive season in 2024. In the 2023 NFL Season, CMC totaled 2,023 yards from scrimmage and 21 total touchdowns. He was truly all over the place, as he also led the NFL in touches with 339.
Recently turning 28 years old, McCaffrey could be beginning to slowly decline, as 28 can sometimes when RBs begin to hit the wall. However, I'd like to believe that he's got at least one more elite year in him, and that could come in 2024.
Christian McCaffrey could finish in the top-5 of the MVP voting this coming season.
4. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill could end up being the first wide receiver in NFL history to finish with 2,000 receiving yards in a season. If anyone could do it in 2024, it's Hill and maybe a couple of other players. Now that his QB Tua Tagovailoa is signed and locked up for the long-term, the Dolphins are ready to go.
Nothing should change on offense; Hill should get a ton of passes thrown his way, as he's one of the very best wide receivers in the NFL, and perhaps of this century. Hill has shown no signs of slowing down, either, so he's a great bet to have another other-worldly season.
3. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers was a legitimate MVP candidate for most of the 2023 NFL Season, but was not able to win the award. People seem to be conflicted on Purdy, as some think he's a product of the system, but others thing he's just that good. To me, the truth is somewhere in the middle.
Purdy is very good, but so is the personnel and coaching situation he gets to play in. He'll again enjoy an extremely efficient season and will finish in the top-3 in MVP voting in 2024.
2. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Missing out on the MVP award just by a little bit will be Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow will play a full season this year, which would be the first time in his NFL career he'd do that. If Burrow can indeed suit up for all 17 games, the Bengals will be atop the AFC and will be a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
At some point, Joe Burrow will win an MVP award and will win a Super Bowl. He may only get one of each, but even one is insanely impressive. In the 2024 NFL Season, he'll finish second in voting.
1. CJ Stroud, QB, Houston Texans
My big prediction for the 2024 NFL Season is that CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans wins the NFL MVP award, and I will stick by this prediction. Stroud was just excellent in 2023, as he displayed the poise and efficiency that a 10-year veteran could have.
So I can only assume that the sky is the limit for the young player. With them adding WR Stefon Diggs via trade, I can't help but wonder just how much more productive Stroud will be now, especially since he's in year two, where many players make a huge jump.
This is going to be Stroud's award to lose in 2024.