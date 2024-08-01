NFL predictions: 3 teams who could stop the Chiefs from three-peating in 2024
The Kansas City Chiefs hope to do something no team in NFL history has done, but could these three teams get in their way of accomplishing it? The Chiefs are just one of 32 teams in the NFL, and there is no guarantee that they make it back to the Super Bowl in 2024, let alone with their third in a row. No team has won three Super Bowls in a row, but KC can become the first.
With them being in the AFC, they'll have to deal with a ton of extremely talented teams, but who all could get in the way of the Chiefs winning three Super Bowls in a row?
Cincinnati Bengals
The only team that has proven to be able to beat the Chiefs in the postseason is the Cincinnati Bengals, who took the Chiefs down in the 2021 AFC Championship Game. Joe Burrow has struggled to stay healthy, but it's clear that Cincy is the team that can go toe-to-toe with the Chiefs. I'd argue that the Bengals do have a better roster than KC, and as long as something major does not happen either way, the two teams should meet at some point in the postseason.
Can the Bengals get over the hump one of these years and win a Super Bowl? If so, they'll have to go through the Chiefs, which is not an easy task.
Detroit Lions
My candidate to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl this season, the Detroit Lions resurgence has been amazing. In the 2023 NFL Season, they won 12 games and made an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, where the steady San Francisco 49ers took them down. With the Lions having a better and deeper roster than the Niners for the 2024 NFL Season, Detroit has the necessary firepower to leapfrog them.
The Lions did take down the Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Season, so that has to be noted as well. It would not surprise me to see Detroit and Jared Goff make a magical run to the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL Season. Do they have what it takes to take down the Chiefs?
Houston Texans
The Super Bowl champions for the 2024 NFL Season, the Houston Texans were just outstanding in 2023. What CJ Stroud did as a rookie might never be seen again, as he's already a top-4 QB in the NFL. Rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans is also clearly the right man for the job, as the upstart Texans went 10-7 in 2023 and won a playoff game.
They loaded up this offseason, which was the correct move, and will now look to establish themselves as a long-term fixture in the AFC. The Texans truly don't have a major weakness, so a ton of credit goes to GM Nick Caserio for the roster he has assembled. CJ Stroud might be the one quarterback standing in the way of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs from winning three Super Bowls in a row.