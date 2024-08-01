NFL Predictions: Here's how the AFC West will look in the 2024 season
The AFC West houses the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, but could the other three teams have something to say in the 2024 NFL Season?
Just a couple of years ago, the AFC West was predicted by many to be the best division in football, but that simply was not the case. No one in the division has come close to de-throning the Kansas City Chiefs, but all three teams not named Kansas City did enact major change this offseason.
Let's try to predict how the AFC West will shake out in the 2024 NFL Season.
NFL Predictions: Here's how the AFC West will look in the 2024 season
1. Kansas City Chiefs: 11-6
The Kansas City Chiefs were a very beatable team in the 2023 NFL Season, and even in their "worst" version of the Reid/Mahomes era, they won the Super Bowl, making it three championships in the last five seasons. They look to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row, but I do not think the Chiefs will improve their win total from 2023.
The defense is going to have to survive without L'Jarius Sneed, and stud DT Chris Jones is another year older. The Chiefs tackle situation is still a bit shaky, and I am still not sure what to make of their WR room, especially if Rashee Rice is hit with a suspension for his off-field doings in 2024.
2. Denver Broncos: 9-8
Here's what I wrote about the Denver Broncos back in June:
"I am confused as to why the NFL landscape seems super low on the Denver Broncos for 2024. This team upgraded at several positions, including quarterback, yet don’t seem to be that highly thought of heading into the season. They won eight games in 2023 after starting 1-5, so you have to think that as long as they don’t start historically bad again on defense, this team could finish with a winning record, something they have not done since 2016.- Lou Scataglia
Winning nine games should not surprise anyone, but I bet you it will."
It's a pretty easy prediction for me to make, actually. I understand that many people are lower on Bo Nix, but it's objectively true that he fits the offense better than Russell Wilson did, and with Nix being the most experience collegiate QB ever, it's hard for me to envision Nix not having success in 2024.
The Broncos aren't going to be world-beaters or anything, but them finishing with a winning record is firmly in view.
3. Los Angeles Chargers: 9-8
The LA Chargers will definitely be a better football team in the 2024 NFL Season, but their roster need a bit of work still, so their ceiling will be limited, even with Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh returns to the NFL ranks after a 10-year hiatus, so it will be interesting to see if the NFL has passed him by.
The Chargers have a pretty barren WR room and a ton of questions on defense, but coaching alone may have this team in the playoff mix. I truly do not think the Chargers are eyeing the 2024 season as being a huge year for them. I envision the team being way more aggressive in 2025, but I do see some progress being made after the failed Brandon Staley era.
4. Las Vegas Raiders: 4-13
I mean, what is there to like about the Las Vegas Raiders? I just have no idea what this team was trying to do this offseason. Their QB situation will come to do Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell, as the Raiders missed out on all six first-round QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft. They overpaid for DT Christian Wilkins in free agency, and overall have a top-heavy roster.
It's nearly impossible to gauge what the Raiders plan was this offseason, and the newly-hired GM in Tom Telesco seemed to have done this thing blindfolded in 2024. To me, the Raiders are going to struggle to win many games and will find themselves picking near the very top of the 2025 NFL Draft. They don't have a franchise QB, and between that and their other issues, it's shaping up to be a rough year.