NFL Schedule: 5 X-Factors to watch during Week 5 of 2023 season
Week 5 is the quarter mark of the NFL season. By now, we know how franchises plan to win games. If we do not, that team is struggling to find the beat. We can not help Coaches that need extra time to test schemes. It's time for X-Factors to take over before playoff implications manifest.
Here are a few X-factors that will impact Week 5.
NFL Week 5 X-Factor #5: Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris
Kenny Picket's injury was unpleasant news to Pittsburgh Steelers fans. They witnessed their team receive a beating from the Houston Texans in Week 4. Matt Canada's offense remained inconsistent. They continued to struggle, and it put Teryl Austin's defense in unfavorable positions. C.J. Stroud took over and led his team to victory. Mike Tomlin faced dreadful music on Monday. He now must defeat a divisional rival this weekend with his quarterback's status in limbo.
Najee Harris made an effort to impact the game last week. He found running lanes without assistance from linemen. It showed resilience and determination. Harris earned his highest rushing total of the season (71) on 14 carries. The Steelers will need a better performance this week if Kenny Pickett does not play. Mitchell Trubisky is an experienced gunslinger, but the offense needs a spark. The Baltimore Ravens rank fourth in run defense (74.3), but Najee Harris must find a way to help the Steelers win.