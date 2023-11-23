NFL Thanksgiving 2023: 1 thing each team should be thankful for
What is one thing that EACH team should be thankful for this year?
Seattle Seahawks - Pete Carroll
Pete Carroll seemingly had a plan after the Russell Wilson era ended, and since that major trade went down in early 2022, the Seahawks have done 15-12 in the regular season. They clearly are not the juggernaut they once were, but the team is still competitive and have begun to build their defense back up. The offense is fine, but Geno Smith will need replaced within the next couple of seasons.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Mike Evans
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not good, but man, Mike Evans continues to be excellent and is headed to another 1,000 yard receiving season. Evans is going to end up in the Hall of Fame one day, but I don't think he is re-signing with the Bucs in the offseason. However, Evans has been one of the most consistent players the NFL has had this century.
Tennessee Titans - The 2024 NFL Draft
Currently, the Tennessee Titans are slated to pick sixth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and boy does the franchise need it. This might be the most bland, uninteresting team in the NFL, but their first-round pick can be a franchise-changing one if they can get it right. I'm also interested to see what happens with Mike Vrabel and if he is a part of the team after this year.
Washington Commanders - Sam Howell potentially being the guy
QB Sam Howell looks like he has something. He could be their franchise QB, and unless the Washington Commanders can find an appreciable upgrade next offseason, he's going to get year three to prove that he is indeed a franchise passer. He takes a lot of sacks, but he has carved up a few really solid defenses this year and does seem to be someone who has all the tools to be a franchise QB in the NFL.