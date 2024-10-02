NFL Trade Deadline: 3 teams who could be huge buyers at the deadline
The 2024 NFL Trade Deadline is approaching faster than you may think, so let's look at three teams that could become huge buyers at the deadline. I love that we can already talk about the NFL Trade Deadline. It follows the Week 9 games this year, and we're already almost beginning Week 5.
There are some obvious teams who should be all-in this offseason and should be huge buyers at the deadline, and there do appear to be some teams willing to sell. With how many viable teams there are, many could convince themselves to add a player or two at the deadline.
Which three teams could be major buyers at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline?
Kansas City Chiefs
All of a sudden, the Kansas City Chiefs are down their three best play-makers on offense for the long-term. All of Isiah Pacheco, Hollywood Brown, and now Rashee Rice are either out for the entire season or out for the long-term. Who is a threat on KC to make plays on offense? Patrick Mahomes can't do it all, and if we're being honest, with how inefficient he's been at times, the Chiefs are not in a great spot.
The Chiefs can now turn to... Samaje Perine, Kareem Hunt, and Travis Kelce. I would expect that rookie WR Xavier Worthy gets a lot of attention now, but the unit as a whole is barren and is in desperate need of another wide receiver, and it would not surprise me if Chiefs' GM Brett Veach was already calling up teams to see if he could make a deal.
I have no idea why any team would make a move to help the Chiefs, but I would not at all be surprised to see Veach come away with a WR before the NFL trade deadline, and perhaps even two of them.
New York Jets
The New York Jets may have no choice but to be huge buyers at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline. The team is 2-2 after a brutal loss to the Denver Broncos and don't have a whole lot going for them now, but when Jets' GM Joe Douglas made the trade for Aaron Rodgers, he not only threw in the towel on Zach Wilson, but he also made the choice to go all-in as long as Rodgers would be on the team.
And if Rodgers is wanting the Jets to go get another wide receiver, I bet you they do. The issue with Rodgers is that he has an abnormal amount of influence, and being that Joe Douglas is probably also on the hot seat, that could lead him to be more aggressive at the deadline. He may not have much to lose at this point.
And the Jets surely have to just get into the postseason if Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh want to keep their jobs, so I bet we see the team make at least one notable move at the deadline.
Houston Texans
The Houston Texans have the biggest advantage in professional sports: a stud rookie quarterback on his rookie deal. Being that the future CJ Stroud contract extension won't be on their books for a few more years now, the Texans need to be heavily involved in every trade deadline until then. Bringing in some offensive line help and maybe even another pass-rusher could be exactly what this team needs to get over the hump.
I've picked the Texans to win the Super Bowl this coming season, and Texans' GM Nick Caserio should have that mindset as well. It's time for Houston to take the next step and ascend into elite status. The Texans should be huge buyers at the NFL trade deadline. This is the ideal window every NFL team wants.