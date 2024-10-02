NFL Trade Deadline: 3 teams who could be huge sellers at the deadline
The 2024 NFL Trade Deadline is coming up rapidly, so let's look at three teams that could end up being huge sellers when the deadline approaches. I am so thrilled that the NFL Trade Deadline is in view. This is always such a fun time of the season.
Teams can make trades now, but we'll likely see a bulk of the moves when the deadline itself gets closer at the beginning of November. There could be some teams who could turn their season around, but some are probably headed toward being huge sellers at the deadline.
Which teams should be huge sellers at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline?
Jacksonville Jaguars
The 0-4 Jacksonville Jaguars are a bad team and probably need a hard reset with the coaching staff and need to also redo their offensive line. I also would not be surprised if they parted ways with GM Trent Baalke as well. It's kind of a shock to see the Jags as bad as they've been.
QB Trevor Lawrence also looks quite bad, so this has been a season to forget. It's probably impossible for the Jags to dig themselves out of this mess, so the next best thing they can do is to part with some veteran players. Getting some cap relief and draft capital can help kickstart a mini-rebuild centered around Lawrence and some of the young foundational pieces they have on both sides of the ball.
This roster does have a good bit of talent, but it needs to head to the shop for a fresh inspection and a few new parts.
Cleveland Browns
The 1-3 Cleveland Browns are hamstrung by the Deshaun Watson contract. I have no idea what the Browns are going to do with Watson at this point, but in either situation, they should probably look at selling at the deadline. There isn't a franchise QB in the building, so the Browns would be wasting time not at least accumulating some draft picks and cap space by parting with some veterans.
Jameis Winston is the Browns' backup QB, so we could potentially see him in the lineup sooner rather than later. Cleveland is also dealing with some injuries as well, so they're not nearly at full strength. Man, it's just tough sledding for the Browns at this point.
Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are now 1-3 on the season, and this year feels like another where injuries are just too much for the coaching staff to overcome, and Matthew Stafford can only do so much. To kickstart a new era after Stafford, the Rams must be sellers at the deadline, as they may need to make a bold move in the 2025 NFL Draft for a QB.
Having more draft picks will help them do that, and I truly would not be shocked if Stafford himself garnered some calls from some desperate teams. Stafford is closer to 40 than 30 and I am not sure the Rams would be too thrilled bringing him back for his age-37 season. They did what they sought to do when the swung the trade, as they won the Super Bowl back in 2021.
The LA Rams should seriously consider getting something from Matthew Stafford at the deadline and turn the page on this era. They'd be doing right by Stafford.