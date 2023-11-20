NFL Week 12 Power Rankings: Broncos soar, Steelers get exposed
-Denver Broncos win their fourth in a row
-Buffalo Bills get back on the right track
-San Francisco 49ers back to their normal selves?
The latest edition of the weekly NFL power rankings are out, and yet again, there has been a ton of movement. The playoff picture continues to take shape as we progress through the second half of the 2023 season. Yet again, we had more nailbiter games in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL Season. The Denver Broncos now hold the longest winning streak in the NFL after taking down the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.
The New York Jets continue to be hopeless on offense, and the NFC playoff picture definitely got a bit more interesting after Week 11. We still have one more game to watch, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs meet on Monday Night Football. In a rematch of last year's Super Bowl, both teams look to remain atop of their respective conferences.
Let's dive into this week's NFL power rankings.
32. Carolina Panthers (1-9)
Objectively the worst team in football and a team that may also have a one-and done coaching staff. Virtually nothing is working for this team, and to make matters worse, they don’t have their own first-round pick in 2024. It belongs to the Chicago Bears, so Chicago is a big winner here.
31. Arizona Cardinals (2-9)
The Arizona Cardinals certainly feel like a scrappy team, especially with Kyler Murray back in the lineup, but they’re 2-9 and are embracing a full rebuild. The biggest question with this team is whether or not they hold onto Murray or decide to ship him off in favor of Drake Maye, perhaps.
30. New England Patriots (2-8)
The only 2-8 team in the NFL, fun fact. The New England Patriots do not play this week and have the third overall pick in the NFL at this point. That probably isn’t high enough to land Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. The team needs a ton of talent on offense, and perhaps a new General Manager and Head Coach.