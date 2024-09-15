NFL Week 2: Here are the 3 biggest matchups on Sunday's slate of games
Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season is just getting started. Let's dive into the three biggest matchups on Sunday's massive slate of action. The Buffalo Bills blew out the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football to get us started in Week 2. However, we have a ton of awesome matchups happening today.
Week 1 of any NFL season can be quite misleading, so it'll be interesting to see how many teams would be able to replicate their Week 1 wins in Week 2, and vise versa. On paper, three matchups stick out to me as being the biggest and most competitive. Let's talk about them here.
Tampa Bay @ Detroit
Baker Mayfield might be... really good? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB tossed four touchdown passes in their Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders and has now thrown 32 touchdown passes against just 10 interceptions for the Bucs.
Tampa brings their high-flying Week 1 offense into Detroit to face one of the best teams in football. The Lions have the best roster in the league but did have a hard time defeating the Bucs in the NFC Divisional Round last season.
This could end up being yet another preview for a playoff rematch in 2024. Now yes, Week 1 can be misleading, but I would expect this game to be quite dramatic.
Cincinnati @ Kansas City
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have had no issues taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season, and they've also beaten them once in the postseason as well. The big issue here for the Bengals is their odd inability to play well in the first two weeks of the season. It's just weird. Well, being that the Bengals usually play their best against the Chiefs, what will give here?
Will the Bengals early-season woes pop up, or will they be able to figure something out and beat KC? There's another huge factor here, and that's the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Chiefs winning this game would already give them a H2H tiebreaker over the Baltimore Ravens and the Bengals. Cincy can notch what may end up being their biggest win of the season if they can go into Arrowhead and beat the Chiefs.
Chicago @ Houston
It's not that this game is going to be close; the Houston Texans are going to embarrass the Chicago Bears, but of course, one of the top storylines of this entire NFL weekend is rookie QB Caleb Williams making his first away start. The Bears beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, but the rookie QB was awful.
Between Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Bo Nix, Williams clearly performed the worst. He'll now have to deal with a stingy DeMeco Ryans defense and a hostile environment. I could easily see multiple turnovers committed by Williams and several sacks taken. This may be an early punch in the mouth for Williams and the Bears, as they were gifted a bat team at home in their season opener.
CJ Stroud is also the fourth-best QB on the planet, so it's always a treat to see him play.