Nobody wants to see the Rams in the NFL playoffs this year
Beware of Sean McVay and the LA Rams...
When you look at the entire spectrum of teams fighting for NFL playoff positioning right now, I don't know that there is a team in the NFC that teams would rather not play than the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are barely removed from being Super Bowl Champions, and although the roster looks completely different now compared to just two seasons ago, this team has what it takes to be dangerous in the postseason again.
With road games against the Giants and 49ers to close out the 2023 season starting in Week 17, the Rams have won five of their last six games overall. They've scored 28 or more points in five consecutive games and have scored 30-plus in four of those five.
The Rams are absolutely balling right now, and very few people are talking about it.
Thanks Sean Payton and Russell Wilson.
The only loss the Rams have since their bye week is an overtime loss on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. Although the Ravens aren't some unstoppable force at home, they are typically extremely hard to beat in Baltimore, especially as the season goes along. The Rams took them to overtime and put up over 400 yards of offense against one of the NFL's best defenses.
The Rams are legit. Sean McVay hasn't gone anywhere as one of the best coaches in the entire league. Matthew Stafford is healthy and playing well. The Rams have a really nice arsenal of weapons right now, including breakout players like running back Kyren Williams and wide receiver Puka Nacua.
Defensively is where the Rams may have some of their biggest question marks right now. They rank 19th in points allowed this season, they are 30th in turnovers forced, and they aren't rushing the passer at a great clip so far this season.
Those are reasons to maybe wonder if this Rams team is a bit of fool's gold at this point, but I'm fully buying that this offense can hang with anybody and outscore anybody, especially with a head coach and quarterback that have been there before (and recently).
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the NFL's most dangerous teams right now even with one of the youngest rosters in the league. They take care of the ball, they are explosive, they have key veteran pieces, and they are getting hot at exactly the right time.