One bold prediction for each NFL team heading into the 2024 season
NFC West
San Francisco 49ers - 49ers lose to the Lions in NFC Championship Game
Perhaps a very bold prediction here. You guys already know that I just predicted the Detroit Lions to make the Super Bowl, and it’ll be a rematch of the 2023 NFC Championship Game. But this time, the Lions will have something to say, as they will defeat the San Francisco 49ers, who make the conference championship game like it’s turning the TV on.
Detroit has the better roster, is better along the offensive line, and may actually have the better QB. The Niners can’t have all the fun representing the NFC in the Super Bowl each year.
Los Angeles Rams - Rams' Puka Nacua flirts with 2,000 receiving yards
The two best receiving yardage seasons in the history of the NFL belong to Calvin Johnson in 2012 and Cooper Kupp in 2021. Well, both players caught passes from Matthew Stafford, and now it seems as if Rams WR Puka Nacua can slide into that role as Stafford’s go-to player at WR.
With how prolific his rookie season, was, Nacua is going to flirt with 2,000 receiving yards in the 2024 NFL Season. He may just miss like Johnson and Kupp did, but Nacua is in the perfect situation to just eat up yardage in 2024.
Seattle Seahawks - Seahawks become NFL's most irrelevant team
I do not necessarily mean this as if the Seattle Seahawks are going to be a bad team, but I just happen to think that they are going to be irrelevant. They’ll win six or seven games, but are in the first year of Mike Macdonald as the head coach. They also have an average QB in Geno Smith and a defense that has underperformed for years now.
The Seahawks aren’t going to be very good in the 2024 NFL Season, and they’ll eventually turn into the NFL’s most irrelevant team.
Arizona Cardinals - Cardinals double their win total from 2023
The Arizona Cardinals won four games in the 2024 NFL Season, but they were a frisky four-win team if that makes sense. With the right coaching staff clearly in place, Kyler Murray, and an improved roster, the Cardinals are going to double their win total in 2024 and come away with eight wins.
The team is obviously another strong offseason from GM Monti Ossenfort from being a legitimate team, but they do have enough roster talent to be a fun, breakout team. They could even hang around the NFC Wild Card race for a while, but aren’t quite ready for the postseason.