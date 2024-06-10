One burning question for each NFL team ahead of the 2024 season
AFC West
Denver Broncos - Is Bo Nix going to stabilize the QB position for the Broncos?
It remains to be seen, but there have been positive reports coming out of Broncos OTAs thus far, so maybe there is something here with Nix. Denver has tried just about every single possible solution to fix the QB problem besides a first-round rookie, until the 2024 NFL Draft.
There is a ton of pressure on Bo Nix.
Kansas City Chiefs - Will the WR room perform any better in 2024?
With Rashee Rice dealing with off-field issues and maybe getting suspended, who knows how good the Chiefs WR room will be in 2023. They clearly were just fine with a below-average group of offensive play-makers, so you have to think that this team could ascend into a higher tier if their play-makers stepped up in the coming season.
Los Angeles Chargers - Can Jim Harbaugh finally unlock the Chargers potential?
We keep hearing just how good the LA Chargers can be with Justin Herbert if they had a competent head coach. Well, here we are; the team hired Jim Harbaugh, a very good head coach at every level. Can the Chargers finally break their curse and actually start winning consistently?
Las Vegas Raiders - What direction does this team plan to go?
What are the Las Vegas Raiders trying to do? They overpaid for FA quarterback Gardner Minshew, and did not draft a QB in 2024. This team just has no clear direction, and the roster is filled with aging veterans and young players. It's hard to get a pulse on this franchise.