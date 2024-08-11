One reason why each team can finish with a winning record in 2024 NFL Season
AFC East
Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen proves losses at WR don't mean much
Josh Allen will now be throwing to players not named Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. His top WRs for the 2024 NFL Season figure to be Keon Coleman and Curtis Samuel. Yikes. Well, Allen can prove that Diggs and Davis weren’t total losses in 2024. The ball is in Allen’s court, as this seems to be more of a transition year for the Bills, who did have to part with some veteran players to get their cap situation in line.
It’s clear that they are not a Super Bowl contender, and they did struggle a good bit in 2023. Can Josh Allen still be productive without viable receivers in 2024?
Miami Dolphins - Roster talent and strong coaching is enough for another double-digit win season
The Miami Dolphins should really have no issue finishing with a winning record in the 2024 NFL Season. This is an extremely talented team with insane coaching, and they have finished with a winning record in both years of the Mike Macdonald era. Unless something crazy happens, the Dolphins should again find themselves with 9-11 wins and making a playoff push in 2024.
New York Jets - Defense remains strong and Aaron Rodgers proves he's still capable
The New York Jets need Aaron Rodgers to prove that he is still capable. We all know that the defense is very good, and there should not be much change with that unit for the 2024 NFL Season, but the wild card is obviously Rodgers, who tore his Achilles right at the beginning of the 2023 NFL Season. The last full year he played was in 2022 with the Green Bay Packers, and that year was not super efficient.
The Jets will go as Aaron Rodgers goes.
New England Patriots - Drake Maye explodes onto the field and has Justin Herbert-esque rookie season
Yeah, this might be the hardest team to find an argument for them to finish with a winning record this year, but since rookie QB Drake Maye does have a lot of similarities to Justin Herbert, it may take Maye to have a 2020 Justin Herbert type of season if the Patriots want a winning record in 2024.
That sounds impossible given their situation, but it’s not until proven otherwise. I do not expect the Patriots to win more than a few games, but Drake Maye can certainly prove me and many others wrong.