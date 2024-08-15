Patriots 2025 NFL mock draft: Life after Matthew Judon begins with a bang
The New England Patriots built for the future by trading EDGE Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday. The Pats trading Matthew Judon was the right move for the team. Here is a look at their total draft pick chest for 2025:
They have a ton of capital to build for the future. And now that Matthew Judon is no longer in the picture, let's whip up a Patriots mock draft for 2025.
3rd Overall Pick: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
Considering the New England Patriots used their third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Drake Maye from UNC, they sure has heck won't have to take a QB in 2025, at least. Again having a top-3 pick, the Patriots decide that James Pearce Jr should come into the equation. He's arguably the best pass rusher heading into the new college football team, and it's a logical fit since Matthew Judon is not on the team anymore.
Getting to the QB is perhaps the second-most important thing a team must do besides having great QB play. James Pearce Jr can help the Patriots do just that without Judon.
35th Overall Pick: Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona
It was a puzzling offseason along the Patriots offensive line outside of re-signing Mike Onwenu, which was the right move. Outside of Onwenu, there are questions just about everywhere else, so the Pats must continue adding bodies to this unit until it can keep Maye upright consistently. The pick here at the top of the second round in this NFL mock drat is Jonah Savaiinaea, a tackle from Arizona.
67th Overall Pick: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
Another urgent need for the New England Patriots is at wide receiver. They recently cut JuJu Smith-Schuster, and the years of Bill Belichick not being able to fix the position have caught up to them Guys like Kendrick Bourse, KJ Osborn, Tyquan Thornton, Demario Douglas, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Javon Baker highlight this unit.
Yeah. not good. Elic Ayomanor is 6'2" and caught 62 receptions for 1,013 yards in 2023 for Stanford, so he was a big play just waiting to happen. At the top of the third round, this is great value for the Patriots.
84th Overall Pick: Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia
Patriots guard Cole Strange is expected to miss the start of the 2024 NFL Season, and according to the Pats depth chart, their other iOL starters are David Anders and Sidy Sow. The interior offensive line could be just fine when Strange is back healthy, but I still go back to the idea of continuing to add to this unit until it's among the best in the NFL.
The Patriots got their franchise tackle in Jonah Savaiinaea, so now they double-down along the OL and bring in even more help with Tate Ratledge from Georgia.