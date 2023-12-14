Ranking all eight NFL divisions in 2023
6. AFC East (24-28)
It proved to be an odd week for this foursome as the first-place Dolphins were the only team to lose. Mike McDaniel’s club squandered a 27-13 lead with less than five minutes remaining to a team that had not won a road game this season. Miami’s offense looked very ordinary with wideout Tyreek Hill off the field.
The disappointing Bills may have salvaged their season with a win at Kansas City. The Jets’ offense has been the issue for Robert Saleh’s club, and the Patriots have already been eliminated from the playoffs.
5. AFC South (27-25)
This may not be the best division in the league but it is certainly the most improved. A season ago, the Jaguars won their final five games to capture the AFC South title. The Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans teamed for 14 victories. This quartet combined for a dismal 23-43-2 record in 2022.
Last week, only Mike Vrabel’s team came up with a win, but it was quite the victory as they rallied to beat the Dolphins at Miami. It wouldn’t be a super shock to see three teams from this group in the playoffs.
4. NFC West (25-27)
You could make a case that the 3-10 Cardinals are playing better football these days than the slumping Seattle Seahawks. Sean McVay’s Rams have gotten their act together and while the team has slipped below the .500 mark once again, they were very impressive in the 37-31 overtime loss at Baltimore.
The San Francisco 49ers are arguably playing the best football in the league and have been physical on both sides of the ball. Their presence alone elevates this entire division to the fourth spot on this list.