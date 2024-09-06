Ravens could have major unexpected problem after Week 1 loss versus Chiefs
The Baltimore Ravens have always been solid in all three phases, but their Week 1 loss against the Chiefs may have revealed a huge issue. The team losing to the Chiefs at Arrowhead is nothing to freak out about, and a Week 1 loss in general is something that teams can easily rebound from. Well, it's safe to assume that Baltimore will end up being just fine in 2024.
They won't be quite as good as they were in 2023, but you're crazy if you think that this well-run franchise won't figure it out. However, they seem to have what could be a major an unexpected issue, and it's with someone who has been their most consistent player perhaps ever. Kicker Justin Tucker, folks, might be cooked.
Yes, cooked, washed-up, no good anymore.
Just take these statistics for example:
In 2023, Justin Tucker went just 1/5 on kicks from 50+ yards, and the one make from 50+ was tied for the least of his career. When you're a team like the Ravens and have Super Bowl aspirations, sometimes you need your special teams unit to come through and make a clutch kick or even create an unexpected turnover.
Well, Tucker, who is now already turning 35 years old in November, seems to be on the decline. That's just a fact that we've laid out here, and it's an unexpected one, right? I mean, this is someone who is argubaly the greatest kicker in NFL history, and is a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer. Seeing him miss kicks he used to make with ease is going to create a major problem for the Ravens.
Lamar Jackson is also someone who has a ton of questions surrounding him about his ability to win a big game. He's not had great luck against the Chiefs and is a two-time NFL MVP, but the postseason success is virtually non-existent. The Ravens aren't as dominant as they were in 2023 or even 2019, and this new issue with their formerly stud kicker could be their undoing in 2024.
It feels like ever since the NFL moved the extra point back, kicking across the league has gotten worse. Well, Father Time is undefeated, and for Justin Tucker, it feels like Father Time might be right at his doorstep. He's still going to be in Canton one day, and has made seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pros, so he's been no slouch, but this unexpected issue might hover over the Ravens head all season.