Texans cement status as Super Bowl contenders in this 7-round NFL mock draft
It's no question; after this draft by the Houston Texans, they are clearly Super Bowl contenders.
59th Overall Pick - Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College
The Houston Texans will surely come out of the 2024 NFL Draft with some type of player along the offensive line. With their other second-round pick, I went with Christian Mahogany to beef up the other interior. Good, sustainable teams in the NFL are built within the trenches, so it's imperative that the Texans invest in these units if they want to build on their 2023 season for the long-term.
86th Overall Pick - Renardo Green, CB, Florida State
How about another young cornerback? The Texans secondary is already filled with young CBs, as Houston signed two of them this offseason in Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson, two players who were formerly top-10 picks. While Okudah and Henderson haven't come close to panning out, they are still both extremely talented.
However, them not panning out doesn't mean they will on a new team, so I believe it's wise for Nick Caserio to invest in the secondary to try and find a legitimate CB2 alongside Derek Stingley.
123rd Overall Pick - Malik Washington, WR, West Virginia
Why not another wide receiver? The Stefon Diggs trade is fun, and Tank Dell is going to come back, but there will eventually be a need for another capable wide receiver, so I decided to pick Malik Washington with the 123rd overall selection. Washington is only 5'8", but he's a freakish athlete and has great speed.
One thing you cannot teach is athleticism.