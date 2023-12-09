The Unexpected Disappointments: NFL Fantasy Football's Biggest Letdowns of the Season
There are a few players that are under perfroming this season.
The fantasy football season comes with its fair share of surprises. Managers come together to compete against friends, families, and peers during the regular season. It adds excitement to the NFL season and allows fans to develop a deeper connection with the gridiron. The finishes of fantasy campaigns are almost unpredictable. An unproductive season from a superstar player does more harm than good - especially as we near the post-season.
Which NFL players have been the biggest disappointments for competitive Fantasy Football owners?
NFL Fantasy Football Disappointment #5: Minnesota Vikings WR, Justin Jefferson
Finding a generational talent is easier said than done. The NFL Draft has become an avenue franchises use to bring in new talent. There's been a handful of draft busts within the last several years. Justin Jefferson is the furthest thing. The former first-round receiver has become one of the league's most dangerous wideouts. He's earned over 5,000 yards receiving in four years on the gridiron.
A hamstring injury forced Jefferson to miss two months of the regular season. It's affected his relationship with fantasy managers around the world. Last season, Jefferson ranked first in fantasy points by wide receivers (368.7). His absences this year dropped the fourth-year star to 47th in the rankings this campaign. We expect Justin Jefferson to make a difference when he rejoins his team. There's still time for him to collect a few more points.