These 3 rookie quarterbacks are set up for the most success in 2024 NFL Season
Proper development of a rookie quarterback can change the direction of a franchise for over a decade, and these three rookie QBs are clearly the best set up in year one. It was a QB-heavy first round, as six passers went in the top 12 selections. With rookie minicamps underway, these young signal callers now have the chance to blaze their own path.
Some of them may do it quicker than others, and some could even begin doing that during their rookie season. Are these three rookie QBs obviously the best setup in their first year in the NFL?
1. Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears
This is obvious. Frankly, I am not sure the Chicago Bears offense has a noticeable weakness on paper. GM Ryan Poles needs a ton of credit for the way he's flipped that unit around. Williams has a trio of WRs in Keenan Allen DJ Moore, and Rome Odunze. He's now got two viable receiving tight ends in Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett, and teams can do a lot worse than D'Andre Swift out of the backfield.
It'd be a shock if Williams did not show a good bit of success in year one for the Bears, who might be closer than some think to being a legitimate football team again. And even on the defensive side of the ball, the Bears ended the 2023 NFL Season allowing less than 20 points per game, so dare I say that this is a complete team?
2. JJ McCarthy - Minnesota Vikings
JJ McCarthy just recently turned 21 years old, and with the Vikings giving Sam Darnold $10 million, you have to wonder if Minnesota plans on red-shirting McCarthy, whom the Vikings traded up to get in the 2024 NFL Draft. One thing is certain; Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has made chicken salad with chicken you-know-what at times when Kirk Cousins was out of the lineup.
Him now having a clear plan in place at QB, and one that allows McCarthy to really take his time if it's needed, gives the rookie QB a great situation for 2024 and beyond.
3. Bo Nix - Denver Broncos
In my personal view, I have seen more people who were once previously connected to the NFL really like Bo Nix going to the Denver Broncos. The way I see it, most of the people that hate this selection haven't been close to being involved with the NFL. Maybe I'm way off base there, but it's hard to argue that Bo Nix's situation in Denver isn't quite good for a rookie.
He's got a QB-guru, Hall of Fame offensive mind as a head coach. He's got a stout offensive line that was one of the best in football last year. He's got, while not an elite play-maker, a ton of depth at the position. Guys like Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Josh Reynolds, Marvin Mims Jr, and Troy Franklin are all in the WR room.
The RB room at this point could have four viable options in Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin, and rookie Audric Estime. It's a nice situation for Nix to step into, and even though he may be the Week 1 starter in Denver, that doesn't mean he's just being thrown out there. Nix should be able to pick up the offense quickly and is in a nice spot to begin his NFL career.