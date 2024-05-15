These 3 Super Bowl matchups in 2024 would be exactly what the NFL world needs
With the NFL Schedule coming out later on Wednesday, let's dive into three Super Bowl matchups the NFL world absolutely needs. With the NFL Schedule set to officially release later tonight, let's look way ahead at three potential Super Bowl matchups that the NFL needs. Honestly, it's time for some new teams to make it to the big game.
Could these three Super Bowl matchups in 2024 be exactly what the NFL needs?
These 3 Super Bowl matchups in 2024 would be exactly what the NFL world needs
Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans
Perhaps the most objectively fun and entertaining Super Bowl realistically possible in 2024, two teams that are trending in the right direction could meet in the big game. To many, the Detroit Lions are the new feel-good story in the NFL. From being irrelevant for years to now being a legitimate contender, their turnaround is just astounding.
And for the Texans, they endured some ugly seasons towards the end of the Deshaun Watson era, but rebounded in 2023 with the rookie duo of CJ Stroud and DeMeco Ryans. Both teams seem to be pretty likeable among the general NFL fanbase, and these two squads meeting in the Super Bowl this coming season would be just phenomenal.
Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills
In just talking about the Detroit Lions, we do know why it'd be a nice thing to see them in the Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills are similar to the Detroit Lions in that both franchises have some of the best and most football-centric fans in the NFL. Both franchises are also pretty starving for a championship as well. From jumping onto tables lit on fire to biting kneecaps, the respective cities would go bonkers if the two met in the Super Bowl. It'd be an atmosphere for the ages.
Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
How about this matchup? It'd certainly be a different one, but the Bengals did make the Super Bowl in 2021. The last time the Packers make it to the Super Bowl was 2010, when Aaron Rodgers was still in town. It'd be a nice game with two great teams. The Packers are one of the youngest teams in football with Jordan Love at QB, who looks to be the next elite passer.
Joe Burrow is Joe Burrow; everyone has seen how good he can be. Both teams making a Super Bowl run would make for an enticing and overall fun game to watch.