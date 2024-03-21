This Denver Broncos mock draft gives team long-term success
The Denver Broncos have several long-term issues on their roster.
145th Overall - Tanor Bortolini, OC, Wisoncin
With the departure of Lloyd Cushenberry in free agency, the Denver Broncos could have a huge hole at center. Tanor Bortolini comes on board and slides into a young center group that has Alex Forsyth and Luke Wattenberg.
203rd Overall - Jarius Monroe, CB, Tulane
The team did not see Damarri Mathis make a second-year leap like they had hoped, so he was benched for veteran CB Fabian Moreau. The team has Riley Moss who could be in line to takeover the CB2 duties opposite Patrick Surtain II, but they should still look to add to the room in the 2024 NFL Draft.
207th Overall - Trey Taylor, S, Air Force
The team is now in life after Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson. They signed Brandon Jones in free agency and also re-signed PJ Locke III. Their safety room is quite a bit younger and promising, but it could use another piece, so I went with Trey Taylor here.
2025 DAL 2nd
With all of the trading down present in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, I was able to net the Denver Broncos the Dallas Cowboys second-round pick in 2025. The Cowboys are probably going to be a very good team again, so this pick might be near the bottom of the second round, but nonetheless, it's a high draft pick that Denver adds to their arsenal.