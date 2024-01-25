Three reasons Josh Allen isn't the issue for the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are experiencing what can only be a fever dream while watching Patrick Mahomes' success in Kansas City after trading back in the draft with Kansas City.
By Daniel Davis
Buffalo's Defense needs to improve
The Bills defense has many times to stop the Chiefs in last week's game and didn't. The Chiefs remind me of the Patriots from the 2010s, they always find a way to win. The Bills are a different story. The Bills defense in terms of being on paper played well. They were in the top 10 of passing, rushing, scoring, and 3rd down efficiency. But they were exposed against the Chiefs.
The Bills couldn't get off the field on third down to save their lives last weekend. The Chiefs moved the ball with ease and even on 3rd and longs, the Chiefs were somehow able to make them. Buffalo's defense beat up on bad teams but struggled against the playoff teams. The Bills took the Steelers to town but the Steelers were nothing to laugh at coming into the playoffs. looking at the teams they've lost to, the defense failed to make plays late in the game.
The Bills most notable loss was to the Jets in the opening game of the year. Aaron Rodgers only played a few plays before being out the entire season and the Bills defense failed to make plays late in the game. They also lost to the Jaguars who struggled all season and once again, the defense failed to make plays. The Bills also barely beat the Giants in a 9-14 game which saw the Bills struggle on both sides of the ball. Another notable loss was against the Patriots who were atrocious and then a few weeks later lost to the Bengals who were without Joe Burrow.
Trying to figure the Bills out has been tough all season long and one reason why is the up and down play of the defense.