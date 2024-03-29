Top 6 quarterbacks heading into the 2024 NFL Draft
Daniels moves to the head of the class while Williams stock dips due to diva status
3, J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
The Minnesota Vikings are in need of a quarterback and Kirk Cousins left via free agency and $180 million with the Atlanta Falcons. McCarthy had a spectacular Pro Day and a very good work out and series of meetings in Indianapolis before throwing at the Combine. He was a top six or seven quarterback before the Combine, but is rapidly moving up draft boards.
All the kid does is win and throw big time passes to make plays. While I am not predicting that the Los Angeles Chargers and Jim Harbaugh trade Justin Herbert to select his National Championship winning signal caller from Michigan, I do believe that McCarthy goes to Minnesota, possibly by them trading up with Arizona, and he has a hall of fame career.
4. Caleb Williams, University of Southern California
As much as I can't stand Williams and his prima donna and diva like personality, I have to give him the tip of the cap and show that he is a top-flight quarterback and if he can revert to his Heisman Trophy winning season of 2022, he is capable of leading a team to a division title. I am going to stop short in saying that he can win an MVP award or lead a team to a Super Bowl, but he does possess the physical tools to be a good quarterback.
Should Chicago keep the pick and select Williams, I am not ready to use the anointing oil and say that he is any better than Justin Fields, who got the short end of the stick. Chicago is an awful place to play football in the winter and Deion Sanders might be right when he said that Williams is not a perfect fit for the Bears due to his coming from Southern California, despite being raised in D.C.