Vikings 7-round NFL mock draft: Is it Drake Maye or bust for Minnesota?
Will the Minnesota Vikings get their QB of the future in this 7-round NFL Mock Draft?
The Minnesota Vikings have been connected to a QB perhaps more than any team this draft cycle. Will they get their passer of the future in this 7-round mock draft? Strapped with two first-round picks, the Vikings are in a great position to make a major move up the NFL draft board to land a QB. To me, Drake Maye or JJ McCarthy are going to be their top two targets.
GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah might have some competition though, as another team could want to make a major move up the boards. The Denver Broncos could be in contention for a rookie QB early on, so the first part of the 2024 NFL Draft could truly have some fireworks. Can the Minnesota Vikings get their QB of the future in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft?
Vikings 7-round NFL mock draft: Is it Drake Maye or bust for Minnesota?
5th Overall Pick (via LAC) - Drake Maye, QB, UNC
The Minnesota Vikings best-case scenario might be to land Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft and red-shirt him behind Sam Darnold, who they signed and paid $10 million for. The amount they gave Darnold tells me that they might want to start Darnold and let the hypothetical rookie QB start his career on the bench.
Maye is a very good prospect but does need some footwork help and could benefit from a rookie year polishing. Deploying Maye later on during his rookie season or even in 2025 could be the Vikings plan.