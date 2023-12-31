Commanders throw in towel on Sam Howell in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Washington gets a little creative and comes up with tremendous value while finding their franchise quarterback.
By Ryan Heckman
With their second of three second-round picks, the Commanders go after an offensive lineman to shore up their issues on the interior. Duke's Graham Barton is one of the top three or four guards in this class, depending on which outlet you trust. Some might even argue he's the draft's top interior lineman, which means the Commanders are getting tremendous value here.
Barton stands 6-foot-5 and weighs in around 315 pounds. He is an athletic left tackle prospect who might end up fitting better at guard, which is why he's listed as a guard here. He's played on the interior previously, having experience even at center.
Barton moves really well for a man his size but possesses an incredibly strong upper body and hands. Watching his tape, the one thing that jumps off the screen is that, once he gets his hands on an opposing pass rusher, that guy isn't going anywhere. He is proficient in pass protection and doesn't allow a whole lot of pressure his way.
Barton also mauls in the run game. He can get to the second level quickly but then, again, once he gets his hands on a linebacker, that guy isn't going to make the play. Barton immediately becomes an anchor on the offensive line from Day 1.