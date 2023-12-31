Commanders throw in towel on Sam Howell in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Washington gets a little creative and comes up with tremendous value while finding their franchise quarterback.
By Ryan Heckman
In the fourth round, Washington addresses the running back position. It isn't necessarily a pain point, but Braelon Allen in the fourth is just too good to pass on. Brian Robinson has shown an ability to catch the football, which makes him a nice pairing with Allen, who is more of a bruiser.
Allen comes into the NFL as someone who could line up and be an every-down back from the beginning, but giving him the chance to ease in next to Robinson would be good for him, as he's got a lot of mileage on his legs. In three seasons with the Badgers, Allen has totaled 597 carries for 3,494 yards and 35 touchdowns.
Allen stands 6-foot-2, 240 pounds and, despite his ability to bulldoze tacklers, he is also lethal in open space. Don't let him get past the second level, because he very well might be gone.
The tight end position is a spot where the Commanders desperately need to find a long-term option. They have yet to do so and have been hanging onto what's left of Logan Thomas while John Bates and Cole Turner haven't done much to impress.
Here, they go with Buckeyes standout tight end Cade Stover, who compares nicely to a guy like George Kittle. Stover isn't an ultra-athletic receiving tight end, but he does a lot of things well. He runs good routes and can catch the football, but he's a definite threat after the catch, just like Kittle. He's not an easy tackle.
Also like Kittle, Stover is a willing blocker, and he does it well.