Way too early AFC playoff predictions for the 2024 NFL Season
No. 4 Seed: Miami Dolphins
I do believe there is an opening for the Miami Dolphins to win the AFC East this year. The Buffalo Bills have subtracted a good bit this offseason, as they entered with some cap troubles. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins have loaded up a good bit and look like the much better team on paper. The Dolphins do tend to struggle late in the season when it gets colder, but maybe 2024 is different.
While Josh Allen is better than Tua Tagovalioa, the Dolphins can squeeze the division title out in 2024.
No. 3 Seed: Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs, I predict, will not earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC this year. With Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid in the mix, they'll always be Super Bowl contenders. The Chiefs extended TE Travis Kelce and DT Chris Jones this offseason, but did trade CB L'Jarius Sneed. They added WRs Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy, but could lose Rashee Rice for an extended time due to his off-field issues this offseason.
No. 2 Seed: Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow just needs to play a full season, which is shockingly something he has never done. When Burrow is healthy and on the field, the Bengals might be the only team who can take down the Kansas City Chiefs. Their additions on offense in Trent Brown, Zack Moss, and Mike Gesicki are modest, but should pay nice dividends.
Defensively, they added S Geno Stone from the Baltimore Ravens and DT Sheldon Rankins from Houston Texans. Cincy should be in a great spot for 2024 if Burrow's wrist can get healthy.
No. 1 Seed: Houston Texans
My prediction for the Super Bowl Champions in 2024, the Houston Texans went 10-7 last year with a rookie head coach and rookie QB. Their all-in mentality this offseason have set them up to run all over the AFC South and cruise to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Texans notably added DE Danielle Hunter and WR Stefon Diggs.
They also beefed up their secondary and took care of some of their own players. Overall, there aren't a lot of weaknesses on the Texans roster, and they look like a very strong Super Bowl contending team in 2024.