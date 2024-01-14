Way too early dream free agency haul for Dallas Cowboys in 2024
This would be a DREAM free agency haul for the Dallas Cowboys.
The Dallas Cowboys will try to finally make a deep playoff run, something they have not done since the 90s. Would a dream free agency haul in 2024 set them up nicely for next year? The Cowboys face off against the Green Bay Packers at 4:30PM on Sunday. It'll be a Mike McCarthy-Packers reunion game.
McCarthy coached the Packers before taking a year off and landing with the Cowboys a few years back. The veteran head coach has enjoyed a ton of regular season success with Dallas, but not a ton of postseason success. It does feel like this year has to be a strong year in the playoffs for Dallas. Either way, the Cowboys are likely going to again be a top team when the 2024 NFL Season rolls around.
The Cowboys are projected to be over the cap in 2024, but with a few roster moves and contract tweaks, they can give themselves enough cap space to make some free agency additions.
Way too early dream free agency haul for Dallas Cowboys in 2024
1. Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB
The Cowboys do have quite a few free agents in the secondary this coming offseason including Stephon Gilmore, Jayron Kearse, and Jourdan Lewis. It would be wise for the Cowboys to make a move in the secondary, and pending free agent Sean Murphy-Bunting would be a wise move. Bunting is a quality CB who has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is currently on the Tennessee Titans.
With Trevon Diggs' eventual return from a torn ACL not known at the moment, adding some quality help in the secondary would continue to help soften the blow from not having Diggs in the lineup.