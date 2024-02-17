Way too early Super Bowl predictions for the 2024 NFL Season
It's never too early to think about next season!
2. Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Another Super Bowl rematch. This time though, it's the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. The three-peat is near for the Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Mahomes has proven that he is a winner in the NFL with now three Super Bowl wins and three Super Bowl MVPs. The Chiefs know what it takes to get to the Super Bowl. But, what will this roster look like? It most likely will look better at the wide receiver position with either Kansas City drafting someone or signing someone via free agency. On defense, the biggest question is will Chris Jones be there? Jones is set to be a free agent and there is a possibility he will leave Kansas City.
The Philadelphia Eagles looked like they were going to be Super Bowl-bound once again early in the season. But things took an unexpected turn for the worst. The defense fell apart and at times the defense couldn't stop anything from a simple slant route to a nosebleed. Why did this happen? Matt Patricia became the play caller and that led to the Eagles' defensive demise. But, the offense also struggled. Philadelphia was eliminated by Tampa Bay in blowout fashion in the wild-card round.
How can the Eagles make it back? Jalen Hurts needs to return to his MVP-like form. Both A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith need to be the deep-threat receivers that they are. The defense needs to get better in the secondary. If the Eagles can add another receiver and address the secondary they can challenge the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC.
But, this time, the Eagles should use their anger from the previous matchup with Kansas City in the Super Bowl to take care of business and stop the three-peat from happening in Kansas City.