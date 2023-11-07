Week 10 NFL Power Rankings: Dolphins in danger of falling out of top 5
Who are the top five teams in our Week 10 NFL Power Rankings?
An exciting weekend of NFL action was entertaining until the final minutes. Comeback victories and last-second scores became a theme on Sunday afternoon. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals took care of the Buffalo Bills in a primetime AFC matchup. On Monday, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers traveled to the East Coast to play the New York Jets. Their efforts were noteworthy but did not affect the Week 10 top five NFL Power Rankings.
Here are a few franchises that deserve recognition as the league's elite.
NFL Week 10 Power Rankings #5: Miami Dolphins
A 21-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs disappointed Mike McDaniel's squad. Momentum from early season success was enough for analysts to crown the Miami Dolphins playoff favorites in the AFC a few weeks ago. Victories against the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, and Denver Broncos were noteworthy but were not the toughest challenges on the schedule. Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills disrupted the Dolphins' mojo in Week 4. It's made it hard for McDaniel's group to restore balance.
Developing a win streak will help Miami make up lost ground. The New York Giants and Carolina Panthers were easy teams to defeat. It was enough to pad the record, but it did not boost morale in the locker room. Mike McDaniel's unit is talented and can make a deep playoff run. They rank first in offensive (85), rushing (92.8), and passing (89) grades. They must prove it on the field to extend their season.