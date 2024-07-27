Who are the 3 biggest losers of the 2024 NFL Offseason?
The 2024 NFL Offseason is nearly over, as the regular season begins in less than two months. Let's look at the three biggest losers of 2024 so far. A plethora of teams have knocked their offseasons out of the park this year, but others, not so much.
Building a winning NFL roster is extremely difficult, as we can clearly see across the NFL. Many rosters are just downright bad, and at the end of the day, the buck stops with the people in charge. General Managers, scouts, and head coaches should take the blame for their team's poor performances in a given season.
This offseason, there have clearly been three losers that stick out the most. Let's dive into them.
Dallas Cowboys
I mean, this is a whole mess that the Dallas Cowboys have created. It's actually embarrassing on their part. Coming into the offseason, it was widely expected that Dallas would extend all of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons.
Prescott has one more year left on his deal, Lamb is coming off of an All-Pro season, and Parsons is the best young defensive player in the NFL. And here we are, nearly in August, with not a single contract for either of their three stud players.
What has Jerry Jones been doing all offseason? And with the QB and WR markets getting hefty extensions this offseason, the prices for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb just got that much higher. There has been virtually no good to come of the Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL Offseason.
It's been downright awful.
Las Vegas Raiders
I am not sure what the Las Vegas Raiders are attempting to do. Their first mistake was hiring Antonio Pierce as the full-time head coach and also bringing in a failed, re-tread GM in Tom Telesco. They made another huge mistake by overpaying for Gardner Minshew, and also made another huge mistake by missing out on all six first-round QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft.
They overpaid for DT Christian Wilkins in free agency and took a tight end with their first-round pick, even after using a second-round pick on a tight end in Michael Mayer in the 2023 NFL Draft. This offseason for the Raiders has been a masterclass on how to not build an NFL roster, and I am not sure why more people aren't talking about this.
What are the Raiders trying to accomplish for 2024? Where is the direction?
Giants GM Joe Schoen
Oh boy. Perhaps the worst General Manager in the NFL, New York Giants GM Joe Schoen has been all over the place in the 2024 NFL Offseason, and it's capped off by still not fielding a competent offensive line on paper and having Daniel Jones and Drew Lock as his top QBs on the depth chart.
How are you multiple years into the job and still have massive questions at QB and along the offensive line? The New York Giants had the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and with that pick, they took WR Malik Nabers, the second-best WR in the NFL Draft.
And meanwhile, all of Michael Penix Jr, Bo Nix, and JJ McCarthy were still on the board. What are the Giants trying to do here? The roster is still among the least-talented in the NFL, and there just does not seem to be an identity with this team.
Now heading into year three of the Schoen/Daboll era, you could have reasonably expected this team to get ready to blossom, but they are surely on pace for another low-win season in 2024.