Who are the five highest-paid left tackles currently in the NFL?
Left tackle is one of the most valuable positions in all of sports, so the top players at this position are always highly paid. We're now seeing interior players touch $20 million a year on contracts, and even right tackle and center contracts are getting insanely high. With not enough quality OL players in the NFL, teams have no choice but to hand out these large contracts.
But it's not a bad thing, as games in the NFL are still won in the trenches, so they end up being worthwhile investments. Who are the five highest-paid left tackles in the NFL?
5. Dion Dawkins - $20,020,000 per year
Dion Dawkins has spent his entire career with the Buffalo Bills and has been one of the more consistent left tackles in the NFL. Not someone who is necessarily elite, Dawkins is solid all-round and does have quite a bit of experience under his belt.
4. Jordan Mailata - $22,000,000 per year
Jordan Mailata anchors one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and it's been that way for years. For the first time in his career, Mailata won't see Jason Kelce in the huddle. Valid concerns about the Eagles OL can be answer in 2024 if the unit hardly loses a step without the future Hall of Famer in Kelce.
3. Trent Williams - $23,010,000 per year
One of the best left tackles of all-time, Williams has played for the then-Washington Redskins and now is anchoring the San Francisco 49ers offensive line. Williams turns 36 in July and has made 11 Pro Bowls. He's played in 178 regular season games, so if all goes to plan, Trent Williams should hit the 200-game mark in 2025. Williams has made three-straight first-team All-Pro squads.
2. Andrew Thomas - $23,500,000 per year
Starting out a bit shaky, Andrew Thomas really settled into the left tackle position for the New York Giants and is one of the best in the NFL. Thomas made the second-team All-Pro in 2022 and has played in 55 games through his first four seasons in the NFL. While the Giants OL is largely a liability, Thomas plays the most important position in this unit and is their best player.
1. Laremy Tunsil - $25,000,000 per year
A four-time Pro Bowler, the one knock on Laremy Tunsil's game are the penalties. According to Pro Football Reference, Tunsil has never been called for less than seven penalties in a season and has been called for 71 across his 103-game career. Good for nearly one penalty per game, Tunsil is still a brick wall and is a true asset for the Houston Texans offensive line.
Tunsil has made all four of his Pro Bowls within the last five seasons.