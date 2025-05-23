Power ranking NFL quarterbacks by tiers for the 2025 NFL Season

Tier 3: Average franchise QBs with concerns but reasons for optimism

Dak Prescott, Trevor Lawrence, Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray, Tua Tagovailoa, Brock Purdy

This is essentially the middle class of NFL quarterbacks. Teams could be a lot better off, but they could also be a lot worse off, so it does leave many of these teams in an interesting situation, as they could be holding out hope that their starting QB emerges as one of the best in the league, but there is also a path to winning with them in their current state.

We have seen all of these quarterbacks in the playoffs in recent years, but none of them are clear-cut, carry-the-team franchise passers. Brock Purdy did just become one of the highest-paid passers in the NFL, and all of Dak Prescott, Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts, and Tua Tagovailoa are playing under deals worth over $50 million per season.

Tier 2: Franchise QBs with insane upside but still with something to prove

Jordan Love, Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, CJ Stroud

Now we are starting to get into the best of the best, but we're not quite there yet. These four passers are franchise quarterbacks, and no one should dispute that, but they do have something to prove despite the insane upside they possess.

Jordan Love and the Packers have been stuck in the 'good' mud for two years now. Justin Herbert has been extremely efficient, but is missing playoff success. Bo Nix did a lot with little in 2024 and led the Broncos to the playoffs, but can he do it again?

And CJ Stroud has helped lead the Houston Texans to two-straight AFC South titles and two-straight divisional round appearances, but will be eventually emerge as an elite QB who can push for a Super Bowl?

These four teams should still be very optimistic about the future with these young passers.

Tier 1: Elite, franchise quarterbacks; the best of the best

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford, Jayden Daniels, Jared Goff

And now we have the unquestioned best in the NFL - these players are stud, elite, marvelous franchise quarterbacks. Four of these quarterbacks have at least played in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford have a ring, though.

Josh Allen won the MVP in 2024 and has thrusted the Bills to the top of the AFC, and Lamar Jackson is the best dual-threat QB of all-time. Jayden Daniels appeared in the NFC Championship Game as a rookie, so it's not hard to see why he's being ranked this high.

The Tier 1 quarterbacks are the best the NFL has to offer, period.