Predicting the most likely Super Bowl matchups in the 2025 NFL Season

There could be some very early favorites for the two teams playing in Super Bowl LX during the 2025 NFL Season.

I am again probably getting ahead of myself, but the main Super Bowl contenders for 2025 right now may not be all that different when the playoffs roll around in January. The NFL does have a ton of parity, so there could be some new, fun teams in the Super Bowl.

However, we have typically seen the same three teams in the big game over the last few years. Will 2025 be any different? Let's predict the most likely Super Bowl LX matchups.

Are these the most likely Super Bowl matchups?

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions

You know, I am not sure that a single NFL fan, besides Chiefs fans, wants to see KC make their fourth Super Bowl in a row, but until proven otherwise, they have to be considered the most likely team in the AFC to get to the big game in the 2025 NFL Season.

We did see the Chiefs slim margins disappear in the Super Bowl in 2024, so perhaps they are due for a bit of a regression. As for the Detroit Lions; this roster is the best in the NFL, and they could be able to take advantage of a Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl hangover.

About halfway through the 2025 NFL Season, we could be looking at the Lions as the clear-cut NFC favorites.

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions

It feels like the Buffalo Bills are dangerously close to making a Super Bowl, doesn't it? They lost in heartbreaking fashion against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game last year, but it was obvious that Buffalo was the better team all year.

Well, perhaps 2025 could be the season that Buffalo slays the dragon, gets past KC in the postseason, and finally makes a Super Bowl. I would still view the Detroit Lions as the other team in this game as well. Before the playoffs started in 2024, a lot of predictions had the Bills vs. Lions in Super Bowl LIX.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Could we see the Chiefs and Eagles in the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons? I personally hope not, but it's only fair to rank this game as one of the most likely for Super Bowl LX in 2025. Both KC and Philly have excellent parts of their roster and are honestly built in different ways.

It simultaneously would not shock me to see them both have a Super Bowl hangover, but also not and remain atop the NFL. Patrick Mahomes is still who he is, and Howie Roseman is always building elite rosters to sustain a playoff run.

Could we see the Chiefs and Eagles in the Super Bowl yet again when 2025 rolls around?