Projecting ideal landing spots for NFL trade candidates in the 2026 offseason

With the 2026 NFL Draft not sporting the best overall talent, we could see teams getting very aggressive in the free agency period. This could end up being teams overpaying for free agents they desperately want, or major trades going down.

This might be the most fun time of the year, as the roster movement is almost too much to keep up with, but in many instances, this is where Super Bowl teams are built, or where teams make mistake after mistake. Like any other offseason, there will be some notable players traded.

Let's dive into some of the biggest names and pick a logical landing spot for them in the 2026 NFL Offseason.

Projecting logical landing spots for NFL players who could be on the move this offseason

Kyler Murray - New York Jets

It feels like the Arizona Cardinals moved on from Kyler Murray during the 2025 NFL Season. Since arriving all the way back in 2019, Murray has honestly been one of the more average QBs in the NFL. There are parts of his game you love, like the running ability, but he's never really become more than the 14th-best QB in the NFL. However, there is a market for these middle-tier passers. The New York Jets simply need competency at the position, and Murray brings that. If nothing else, the Jets would have a respectable QB and be able to turn their attention to the 2027 class, where the crop of QBs is projected to be a lot better.

Mac Jones - Minnesota Vikings

Mac Jones played his tail off for the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year while Brock Purdy was recovering from a toe injury. Jones has one more year left on his deal and would be a great fit in Minnesota, competing with JJ McCarthy. The Vikes need to add a notable player to this room, as they are in a win-now window but might have a bottom-5 QB in McCarthy. Jones would be able to win this job and thrive in a situation where the offensive line is solid and the weapons are great.

Anthony Richardson - Los Angeles Rams

Anthony Richardon has all the tools to be an elite QB, but, like many of these raw, toolsy passers, there is a lot of refinement that needs done. To put it bluntly, Richardson has been an awful NFL QB, but the athleticism, arm strength, and running ability will keep him on an NFL roster for a while. The LA Rams could be an ideal fit, as they'll need an heir apparent to Matthew Stafford and do need to begin the process of finding that player. This wouldn't guarantee that Richardson does develop into a franchise QB, but there are few teams that present a better chance for a young QB to develop than Los Angeles.

DJ Moore - Denver Broncos

DJ Moore had the least-productive year of his career with the Chicago Bears in 2025. It feels like Luther Burden, Rome Odunze, and Colston Loveland are the future of that offense. Moore is still a very good player and has been productive throughout his entire career, but it might simply be time for a fresh start for both sides. The Denver Broncos have needed another WR for multiple years now, and I do believe Moore would pair up well with what Courtland Sutton excells at, and this would allow the other receivers like Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant to settle into better roles for 2026.

Tua Tagovailoa - Arizona Cardinals

With Kyler Murray potentially being a fit for the New York Jets, could the Arizona Cardinals then take a chance on Tua Tagovailoa? The issues with Tagovailoa are notable, but that was the case for guys like Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and Daniel Jones. Tagovailoa has been a prolific passer in this league before and didn't forget how to play the position. A fresh start is needed, and that might be in the desert. He's an accurate passer who can win from the pocket, and that type of QB is what teams covet. If the Cardinals ship Murray to the Jets, they could swing a trade for the Dolphins' QB.