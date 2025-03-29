There are two teams in the AFC North that have some QB questions. Let's try to predict the starting QBs in this division for the 2025 NFL Season. There are still many teams across the NFL with major QB concerns, and that is one of the worst possible spots to be in.

Furthermore, the 2025 NFL Draft is not filled with franchise-caliber QB prospects, so in the coming days and weeks, there could be some notable QB moves made by QB-needy teams. One of the divisions with some quarterback unknowns is the AFC North.

Let's try to predict all four of their starting QBs in the 2025 NFL Season.

2025 NFL Predictions: Predicting the AFC North starting QBs next season

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson

It is hard to accept that Lamar Jackson did not win the MVP in the 2024 NFL Season. The Baltimore Ravens have a future Hall of Fame QB on his hands, and he played the best football of his career in 2024. However, the Ravens have had limited playoff success in the Lamar Jackson era and have not won multiple postseason games since 2012.

Jackson is not going anywhere, but the bigger question here is what is it going to take for the Ravens to make a Super Bowl run?

Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow may have won the MVP in the 2024 NFL Season had the Cincinnati Bengals made the playoffs. He might be the best pocket passer of this generation and is simply excellent. Burrow and the Bengals managed to finish 9-8, winning five games in a row to close out the 2024 NFL Season.

If the Bengals can get their defense fixed in 2025, this team could be dangerous once again.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Teddy Bridgewater

With the Pittsburgh Steelers options at quarterback dwindling, we could be looking at a team that is just about guaranteed to take a notable QB prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft and signing a capable veteran to start for parts of the 2025 season.

Well, Teddy Bridgewater is definitely not a sexy option, but he can come in and hold the fort down for a little while. Bridgewater has a career 33-32 record with 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. From 2019-2022, Bridgewater threw for 46 touchdowns, 24 interceptions, and had a respectable 93.8 passer rating.

This could be a cheap, short-term option for the Steelers and give them a bit of time to attempt to develop a quarterback.

Cleveland Browns - Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins makes a lot of sense here as he would reunite with Kevin Stefanski back when both were with the Minnesota Vikings in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Furthermore, the Atlanta Falcons surely want to offload that contract, and Cousins wants to start in 2025. The Browns need an adult at QB next year, and while Jameis Winston was a fun option, Cleveland needs someone who can take care of the ball better.

Furthermore, Cousins would be another year removed from his torn Achilles, so this could be a win-win for the Browns in 2025 and could at least give them a fighting chance in most games while they try to develop a QB behind the scenes.