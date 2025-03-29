The Cleveland Browns have to lay the groundwork on offense in the 2025 NFL Draft. Would this mock draft do that for the franchise?

The Deshaun Watson trade was made three years ago, and the Browns are just barely beginning the process to dig themselves out of it. This has turned into the worst trade in the history of sports. Cleveland does have a decent shot at fixing this team in a big way during the 2025 NFL Draft.

GM Andrew Berry surely has a ton of pressure on him to fix this thing for the long-term. With the amount of draft capital they have, there might not be an excuse, really. Let's get into this Browns mock draft.

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Laying major groundwork on offense

2. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Taking Abdul Carter with the second overall pick is a wise move by the Cleveland Browns. He and Myles Garrett could instantly form the best pass rushing duo in the entire NFL. Cleveland bolsters their defense with the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft.

33. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

The Browns then dip into the deep RB class to take Omarion Hampton at the top of the second round. He was available in the simulator, so I am not sure the Browns would at all complain that they're able to grab Hampton in the second round. Nick Chubb, their long-time running back, is still a free agent.

67. Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon

The Browns offensive line has been among the best in the NFL for years now, but it is going through a bit of a transition. Getting some future stability along the OL is huge, so they take tackle Josh Conerly Jr from Oregon at pick 67 in this mock draft.

94. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Quarterback! The Cleveland Browns take their chances on Quinn Ewers, the quarterback from Texas. Ewers is absolutely not going to start immediately, as the team is going to trade their next NFL Draft pick in this mock draft for their 2025 starter.

104. Traded pick to Atlanta Falcons for QB Kirk Cousins

At the end of the day, no one truly knows what the Atlanta Falcons would be able to get for Kirk Cousins in a trade. It does not seem like they'd have a lot of leverage, so the compensation could be a lot lower than pick 104, but Cousins is still a capable QB and will be another year removed from his Achilles injury.

He'll start for Cleveland in 2025, and Ewers will be waiting in the wings.

179. Elijah Roberts, DT, SMU

Hammering away along the defensive line is a wise move. After grabbing Abdul Carter, they address the DL again and take Elijah Roberts from SMU with pick 179 in this mock.

192. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin

Cleveland would not be doing right by Quinn Ewers if they did not at least give him a competent offensive line. The Browns again grab a tackle in this 2025 NFL mock draft and take Jack Nelson from Wisconsin. Cleveland is loading up along the OL for years to come.

200. Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

Any team that needs a RB1 in the 2025 NFL Draft should double-dip at the position. After taking Omarion Hampton a lot earlier, they address the RB position about 170 picks later and grab Brashard Smith from SMU, their second prospect from this school.

216. Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska

The Browns take their third prospect along the defensive front and use pick 216 on Ty Robinson. The best way for the team to sustain some type of success in the AFC North is to be nasty in the trenches and to hope that Quinn Ewers develops into a franchise quarterback by the time the 2026 NFL Season rolls around.

255. Thomas Fidone, TE, Nebraska

Finishing up this 2025 NFL mock draft with their second-straight pick from Nebraska, the Browns take Thomas Fidone, one of the many draftable tight ends in the draft class. It would be wise for the Browns to take advantage of some of the deeper position groups in the NFL Draft.