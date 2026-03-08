Raiders go ballistic on offense after trading Maxx Crosby in latest NFL Mock Draft

On Friday, major news broke that the Las Vegas Raiders traded Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks, and it seems like many across the NFL landscape are a bit shocked that the Raiders were able to get two Round 1 selections, given the situation.

Crosby is approaching 30 years old and does have a lot of wear and tear on his tires, so a more appropriate compensation package may have been a first-round pick and a third-round pick, but the Ravens clearly wanted him on their side. Vegas now, all of a sudden, has two picks in the first 16 selections in this year's draft.

We all know who that first pick is going to be, but the second first-round pick could honestly be a number of players, as Vegas has a ton of notable roster needs. Now that we know this trade is going to happen and soon become official, let's get into a fresh Raiders mock draft.

Updated Las Vegas Raiders mock draft following massive Maxx Crosby trade

1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Let's just get Fernando Mendoza out of the way. He isn't some exceptional, can't-miss prospect at the position, and he does seem like he is getting a bit of a boost in this regard since the quarterback class as a whole is rather weak, but there are a lot of things that Mendoza can do well.

He does profile into that style of passer that guys like Joe Burrow/Jared/Goff Matt Ryan fall into. He's a taller, solidly built quarterback who isn't going to make a ton of plays with his legs but will typically stand tall in the pocket and win from there.

He's got good accuracy and solid processing, and if the speed of the NFL is not too fast for him, the Raiders will indeed have a franchise quarterback.