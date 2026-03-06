Broncos load up big-time for a 2026 Super Bowl run in updated 7-round mock draft

The devastating news of Bo Nix's ankle injury following the Denver Broncos Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills sent shockwaves through the league. Heading into the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, the Broncos were missing Nix, J.K. Dobbins, Troy Franklin, and starting safety Brandon Jones.

Despite that fact, it took the Patriots the entire game to put the Broncos away, only further reinforcing the idea that Denver would have made it to the Super Bowl if Nix was healthy. Heading into the 2026 offseason, the Broncos need to put the finishing touches on this roster, as they are weak in key areas like running back, tight end, linebacker, and wide receiver.

Unfortunately, many of the Broncos needs from 2025 are the same here in 2026, so that only heightens the importance of free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft. Let's see how this Broncos mock draft looks, as it could be enough to thrust this team over the edge and into contention once again.

Denver Broncos load up big-time for a Super Bowl run in updated NFL Mock Draft

30. Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Caleb Banks' measureables and potential are off the charts, and the Broncos defensive line will only remain dominant if the team keeps investing resources into it. With John Franklin-Myers likely departing in free agency, the defensive line could be a target.

62. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

A runner similar to how Javonte Williams operates, Jadarian Price could be a really nice addition into the backfield for the Broncos. In free agency, Denver figures to address this position, but even if that does happen, it surely would not stop them from adding further.

When Dobbins went down, the entire run game fell apart, so the Broncos could end up adding two new faces to the room in 2026.