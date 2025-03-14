The Las Vegas Raiders traded for QB Geno Smith. Can they build a Super Bowl contender around him in the 2025 NFL Draft? The Raiders have been active this offseason, and their two biggest moves do give them a clear path forward in 2025.

Now yes, I am not sure the duo of Geno Smith and Pete Carroll is going to be nearly good enough in the AFC - after all, it wasn't good enough in the NFC, but I guess you never know. I would expect the Raiders to be active this offseason in trying to put the most talented team in the field.

With Carroll well into his 70s, it is not likely he coaches for very long, so we could see an aggressive Raiders team with eyes on the present and the future. Would this 2025 NFL Mock Draft put them on the path toward immediate success?

Raiders NFL Mock Draft: Can they build a contender around Geno Smith?

6. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

With the QB situation settled, in their eyes, the Las Vegas Raiders give Geno Smith an elite weapon out of the backfield and take Ashton Jeanty from Boise State. It would be hard, in my eyes, for Pete Carroll to want to pass up someone like Jeanty, who is clearly the best RB in a very deep class here in the 2025 NFL Draft.

37. Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

The next pick for the Las Vegas Raiders in this mock draft is Donovan Jackson, the guard from Ohio State. The Raiders could use another player along the offensive line and clearly want to try and establish the run in a big way. Jackson is absolutely a Day 1 starter at the position and someone who could be a force along the offensive interior for years to come. The Raiders are on a mission here with their first two picks in this NFL Mock Draft.