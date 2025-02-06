Trey Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs is set to be a free agent in 2025, and these four destinations may make the most sense for the veteran. Cementing himself as one of the best guards in the league, Smith will be able to cash in at the perfect time.

A late-round draft pick by the Chiefs back in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Smith turns 26 years old in the summer and has missed just one start in his four-year career. He made the Pro Bowl in 2024 and is as solid as they come.

With the Kansas City Chiefs not having a ton of cap space this offseason, Trey Smith may want to sign with another team that pays him what he is wanting. Would these four teams make some sense for the talented guard?

Ranking top 4 free agent destinations for Trey Smith in 2025 offseason

4. Minnesota Vikings

One of the most shockingly good teams in the NFL in 2024, the Minnesota Vikings do need some iOL help despite their 14-win season. It is very likely that they will let Sam Darnold hit free agency. There is a clear ceiling with Darnold as the QB, and the team did use their 2024 first-round pick on JJ McCarthy.

The Vikings should thank Darnold for his services and hand the keys over to McCarthy. But they do need to address their iOL before that. Trey Smith being on the Minnesota Vikings would all of a sudden give the team quite the OL foundation alongside Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, one of the best tackle duos in the NFL.

Trey Smith heading to Minnesota makes a ton of sense.

3. Houston Texans

A team that really struggled along the offensive interior was the Houston Texans. CJ Stroud was running for his life in 2024, and while the Texans do not have a ton of cap space, they could surely figure something out to make it work with Trey Smith.

Smith played against the Texans' defensive line in the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs, and would go to a solid playoff team. Smith could be joined by left tackle Laremy Tunsil as the anchors of that offensive line for years to come.

2. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots might have the worst offensive line situation in the NFL. Mike Vrabel is their new head coach, so that does pretty much guarantee the Patriots will fix their OL this offseason. Trey Smith would protect second-year QB Drake Maye and could be a part of a breakout team in 2025.

New England could also use two new tackles, so it's a bit of a mess along their offensive line. Trey Smith can be a huge part of their solution, though.

1. Chicago Bears

A team that desperately needs some offensive line help, the Chicago Bears make a lot of sense for Trey Smith. Chicago hired Ben Johnson to be their head coach. Johnson was previously with the Detroit Lions as their offensive coordinator, and in Detroit, they had the best OL in the NFL.

Johnson knows just how valuable the OL is, and Bears' GM Ryan Poles was still with the Chiefs when KC took Smith back in the 2021 NFL Draft. If there is any team not named the Chiefs that could be the most aggressive for Trey Smith, it is absolutely the Chicago Bears.