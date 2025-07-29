Rare draft pick could have Packers ready to topple Lions in NFC North

The 2025 NFL Draft took place in Green Bay, so everyone already expected the faithful Green Bay Packers fan base to be going absolutely nuts for whoever their team picked in the first round. And it just so happened that general manager Brian Gutekunst was in the mood for a little fan service when he made his pick.

The Packers had not drafted a wide receiver in the first round -- very infamously -- since 2002 when they selected former Pro Bowl receiver Javon Walker. The Packers were absolutely raked over the coals for their lack of skill position drafting during the Aaron Rodgers era, at least in the first round, so fans have been clamoring for a first-round receiver for a long time.

And then it happened. The Packers finally did it. They took a receiver. And not only did they take a receiver, but they took a guy who was considered to be arguably WR1 in the class (behind Travis Hunter) in Texas star Matthew Golden.

And Golden has been exactly as-advertised early on in training camp.

Matthew Golden could be Packers missing piece to overthrow Lions in NFC North

Jordan Love ➡️ Matthew Golden



Get used to seeing that 🔥#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/jfWl4UgXh7 — SleeperPackers (@SleeperPackers) July 29, 2025

The early reviews on Matthew Golden coming out of Packers training camp are absolutely glowing. Golden has been stringing together one big play after another, building an early rapport with quarterback Jordan Love, and living up to his first-round draft billing.

Because of the fact that he played so much in the slot at Texas, and because he's not a big-bodied receiver like Tetairoa McMillan, Golden was probably just way too overlooked by NFL teams. NFL teams have made a habit of overthinking good football players, and this might be the latest case of that.

The Packers already had a great offense loaded with playmakers, starting with Josh Jacobs and Jayden Reed, two guys who gave defenses fits all last season. The other players in that offensive arsenal are very interesting, though. Christian Watson has been an injury risk. Romeo Doubs has had concussion concerns as well as off-field stuff going on with the team. Dontayvion Wicks has been a nice role player, but the Packers haven't had someone doing the stuff we're seeing from Golden on a consistent basis.

And with the youngest roster in the league, depth all over the place, and contracts coming up on their expiration dates, the timing and situation was perfect for Golden to land where he did.

And it could lead to the Packers toppling the Lions in the NFC North.

Detroit has left the door open with a number of major changes to their coaching staff, interior offensive line, and injuries already piling up on defense. The North is going to be loaded this year, but the addition of Golden could be the type of difference-maker that pushes the Packers back into 1st place.