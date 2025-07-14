Recent QB rankings prove even people in NFL don't know what they're talking about

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN released his QB rankings list compiled by NFL scouts, coaches, and executives, but the ranking itself is flat-out awful.

Quarterback rankings are pretty subjective, but people do like to view them. We've got our recent QB power rankings right here, but there is also a new list put out by ESPN. The list is from Jeremy Fowler who has surveyed coaches, executives, and scouts.

And believe it or not, even people who are the best in the world at what they do and who get paid to scout quarterbacks seem to not have a clue what they are talking about, as this list is not great...

Some shocking QBs appear in the top-10 list

Among NFL coaches, executives, and scouts, here is their top-10 ranking of starting quarterbacks in the NFL:



1. Patrick Mahomes

2. Josh Allen

3. Joe Burrow

4. Lamar Jackson

5. Jayden Daniels

6. Matthew Stafford

7. Justin Herbert

8. Jared Goff

9. Jalen Hurts

10. Baker Mayfield

This list... stinks. Lamar Jackson ranked no. 4 is a joke, as he is, unquestionably, the best quarterback in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes has regressed statistically over the past two seasons, so he should be ranked lower. Justin Herbert is also a few spots too high - besides being an efficient passer, there isn't much else to him. He's not all that clutch and kind of disappears in the playoffs.

But the biggest criticism with this list is Jalen Hurts inside the top-10. Hurts has never thrown for 4,000 yards or 25 touchdown passes in a season and has always struggled when being asked to have a decent-sized volume as a passer. Hurts is surrounded by a loaded supporting cast but cannot produce at that type of level.

Baker Mayfield ranked 10th also might be a few spots too high, as there are a handful of QBs like CJ Stroud, Jordan Love, Brock Purdy, and maybe others who are better and more consistent than Mayfield. Overall. this list just does not make a lot of sense and proves that even people in the NFL don't always know what they are talking about.